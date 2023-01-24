Compartir

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció, este martes 24 de enero, los nominados de los premios Oscars 2023, en las diferentes categorías para llevarse la ansiada estatuilla.

La ceremonia de nominados está a cargo de Riz Ahmed y Alisson Williams; quienes estarán presentes en la premiación, a realizarse el próximo 12 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre, en Los Ángeles.

Aquí están los nominados y categorías a los Premios Oscars 2023

Mejor película: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Tár’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ y ‘Women Talking’.

Mejor dirección: Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.

Mejor actriz: Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.

Mejor actor: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

Mejores efectos visuales: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ y ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Mejor cinematografía: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Empire of Light’ y ‘Tár’.

Mejor edición: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Everything everywhere all at once’, ‘Tár’ y ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Mejor diseño de producción: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Fabelmans’.

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Whale’.

Mejor película de animación: ‘Pinocchio’, de Guillermo del Toro, ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’, ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, ‘The Sea Beast’ y ‘Turning Red’.

Mejor película internacional: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Close’, ‘Eo’ y ‘The Quiet Girl’.

Mejor cortometraje documental: ‘Los susurros de los elefantes’, ‘Haulout’, ‘¿Cómo medir un año?’, ‘El efecto Marta Mitchell’ y ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

Mejor documental: ‘All that Breathes’, ‘All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed’, ‘Fire of Love’, ‘A House Made of Splinters’ y ‘Navalny’.

Mejor canción original: ‘Applause’, ‘Hold my hand’, ‘Klift me up’, ‘Naatu Naatu’ y ‘This is life’.

Mejor cortometraje de animación: ‘El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo’, ‘The Flying Sailor’, ‘Ice Merchants’, ‘My Year of Dicks’ y ‘An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It’.

Mejor cortometraje: ‘An Orish Goodbye’, ‘Ivalu’, ‘Le Pupille’, ‘Night Ride’ y ‘The Red Suitcase’.

Mejor guion original: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Everything everywhere at once’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Tár’ y ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Mejor guion adaptado: ‘All quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion’, ‘Living’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Women Talking’.

Mejor música original: ‘All quite on the Western Front’, ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Everything everywhere at once’ y ‘The Fabelmans’.

Mejor sonido: ‘All quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Elvis’ y ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Mejor diseño de vestuario: ‘Babylon’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Everythin everywher all at once’ y ‘La señora Harris va a París’.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jaimie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu

Mejor actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan

Sigue leyendo ahora más noticias en nuestro portal:

«Si quieres recibir esta y otras noticias en tu celular, ingresa a nuestras redes sociales y grupos.