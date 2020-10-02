A través de las redes sociales, Chrissy Teigen y su esposo John Legend anunciaron la perdida de su bebé de 24 semanas de gestación.
La triste noticia publicada es acompañada por imágenes en blanco y negro, donde se ve a la pareja despidiendo al bebé. «Estamos conmocionados y con un tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido«.
Cabe destacar, que días antes, el domingo 27 de septiembre, Teigen indicó que se encontraba en el hospital recibiendo transfusiones de sangre; en ese momento el bebé estaba bien.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
«A pesar de todos los intentos, nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba; a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de trasfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente».
Asimismo, Chrissy Teigen pierde a su bebé y en u comunicado, agregan que esperaba hasta el último momento, cuando el bebé naciera para darle un nombre; sin embargo, con su tercer embarazo fue distinto, ya que desde la barriga ambos decidieron nombrarlo Jack.
«Él siempre será Jack para nosotros … Jack trabajó muy duro para ser parte de nuestra pequeña familia y lo será para siempre».
Continúa Leyendo: ¡El Cantante! 74 años del nacimiento de Héctor Lavoe
John Legend y Chrissy Teigen
John Legend y Chrissy Teigen tienen dos hijos, Luna y Miles, ambos concebidos a través de fertilización in vitro. Este embarazo ocurrió naturalmente, algo que Chrissy afirmó que no creía que sería posible para ella.
Igualmente, la pareja agradeció por el apoyo a los fans; «En este nuestro más oscuro día, lloraremos hasta agotar las lágrimas. Pero nos abrazaremos y amaremos más fuerte y lo superaremos».
Continúa Leyendo: ¡Venezuela en alto! Gustavo Dudamel ya forma parte del Gran Teatro de Liceu (+ vídeo)
«Si quieres recibir esta y otras noticias en tu celular, ingresa a nuestro enlace en Telegram»