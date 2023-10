Loved hearing from the NASA scientists about the initial analysis of these OSIRIS-REx asteroid samples. They’re nearly 5% carbon which is a big deal! Bennu was picked because of its suspected carbon content and it came through. #NASAsocial #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/EpFIX9zC2a

— Erin Winick Anthony (@erinwinick) October 11, 2023