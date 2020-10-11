View this post on Instagram

Your belief in the unseen is more powerful than anything that can be seen. . Full stop. . If you can see it in your mind and feel it in your bones, it has no choice but to show up in the physical realm. . This is how you change your life. This is how you manifest any reality you desire. . It starts with you believing in a reality that can't yet be seen in physical form but is real and alive in your heart and soul. . Everything that exists first began as a thought. And thoughts are always creating form. . So if you have thoughts of living a certain lifestyle, having a certain kind of impact, making a certain amount of money, etc., then those thoughts WILL CREATE FORM. . It's your job to see it in your mind, feel it in your heart, and hold the vision until it becomes true! . THIS is how your reality is created. THIS is how your dreams come true. . You keep believing UNTIL… You keep dreaming UNTIL… You keep showing up UNTIL… . IT BECOMES TRUE. . People who complain that their dreams didn't come true tend to be the ones who gave up on themselves and their dreams. . How can your dreams come true if you give up on them? . This is why I'm always saying don't give UP on your dreams, give IN to them. . Believe in them. Believe in yourself. Believe in the Universe who's conspiring for you. . And it's only a matter of time before they manifest. . Let me know below what dreams you're believing in UNTIL they come true. Not IF they come true, but WHEN they come true, and I will hold those dreams with you! . (P.S. This photo reminds me of my cheerleader days.😄📣) . 📸: @trudgephoto