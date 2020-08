View this post on Instagram

Such sad news to here about #theblackpanther actor #chadwickboseman passed away today. He was no doubt the best choice to play #kingtchalla and his introduction to the #mcu was memorable to and the solo movie was amazing he will be missed by all the #mcufans he's a picture I just done as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman as well as some art done by one of my favourite artists @lord_mesa #gonebutneverforgotten #wakandaforever #ineverfreeze #marvelcomics