Tras semanas de expectativas y un año intenso para la industria de los videojuegos; este miércoles, revelaron los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2020.
Pues, la categoría más importante es la de Juego del Año, conocido como GOTY (Game of the Year). Estará integrada por The Last of Us II, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Hades, Doom Eternal y Final Fantasy VII: Remake.
Asimismo, The Game Awards 2020 será un evento digital, la pandemia evitó que se celebrara de manera presencial como en ediciones pasadas.
The Last of Us Part II y Ghost of Tsushima, Hades y Cyberpunk 2077, lideran las nominaciones. La transmisión se llevará a cabo desde tres ciudades: Londres, Tokio y Los Ángeles, el 10 de diciembre
Además, el evento será simultáneo a través de 45 plataformas de vídeo y con la posibilidad de reproducir en calidad 4K.
Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ikRltsnBrm
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020
Pirncipales Categorías en The Game Awards 2020
Mejor actuación en videojuego:
- Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham, Hades
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor multijugador:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Mejor juego como servicio:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor dirección de arte:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor banda sonora:
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor narrativa:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego para móviles:
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Mejor juego de realidad virtual:
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saint’s Sinners
Mejor juego de acción:
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Street of Rage 4
Mejor juego de acción y aventura:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor dirección de juego:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Juego del año (GOTY):
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
