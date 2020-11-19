Tras semanas de expectativas y un año intenso para la industria de los videojuegos; este miércoles, revelaron los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2020.

Pues, la categoría más importante es la de Juego del Año, conocido como GOTY (Game of the Year). Estará integrada por The Last of Us II, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Hades, Doom Eternal y Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Asimismo, The Game Awards 2020 será un evento digital, la pandemia evitó que se celebrara de manera presencial como en ediciones pasadas.

The Last of Us Part II y Ghost of Tsushima, Hades y Cyberpunk 2077, lideran las nominaciones. La transmisión se llevará a cabo desde tres ciudades: Londres, Tokio y Los Ángeles, el 10 de diciembre

Además, el evento será simultáneo a través de 45 plataformas de vídeo y con la posibilidad de reproducir en calidad 4K.

Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ikRltsnBrm — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020

Pirncipales Categorías en The Game Awards 2020

Mejor actuación en videojuego:

Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham, Hades

Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor multijugador:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego como servicio:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Mejor dirección de arte:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor banda sonora:

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor narrativa:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego para móviles:

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor juego de realidad virtual:

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint’s Sinners

Mejor juego de acción:

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4

Mejor juego de acción y aventura:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor dirección de juego:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Juego del año (GOTY):

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

