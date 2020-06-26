Calvin Klein, decidió ser parte del movimiento por la igualdad y selecciona como nueva imagen, a la modelo Jari Jones, transgénero, afroamericana y de talla grande.
La modelo indicó en su cuenta de Instagram: «El orgullo comenzó por mí cuando decidí rebelarme contra todo lo que me enseñaron erróneamente sobre mí».
Asimismo, la imagen nueva de Calvin Klein se da a conocer en el mes de celebración del orgullo gay. La modelo Jari Jones de talla grande y piel morena también se identificó con el movimiento Black Lives Matter.
Esta surgió durante las protestas después de la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.
Igualmente, para celebrar el nombramiento y participación en esta nueva tarea en su carrera; destapó una botella de champán. Mientras posaba para una foto delante del poster.
«Hay momentos en que escuché sobre eso que te ayudan a sanar cuando la sociedad intenta derrotarte varias veces. He estado buscando toda mi vida por esos momentos y me cansé de mirar».
Modelo Jari Jones
En la campaña Proud in my Calvins, Jari Jones menciona que se ve a sí misma como una figura materna para jóvenes LGBT. Con sueños en la ciudad de Nueva York; pues trata de proporcionarles un hogar hasta que puedan conseguir todo por su cuenta.
Del mismo modo, la activista Jari Jones reveló que lo hace por dos razones: es difícil comenzar en la vida y, en segundo lugar, ser una persona de color, y transgénero hace que sea más difícil.
